James S. Elifritz, 85, of Carrollton, Ohio (Leavittsville), passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia.

He was born May 5, 1936, in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Boyd and Mildred (Ashworth) Elifritz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Caldwell Shuman and four brothers, Donald, John, Bill, and Dale Elifritz, and a great-granddaughter.

He graduated in 1955 as a member of the last graduating class of the former Dellroy High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served four years, primarily in Bangor Maine. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after 35 years of devoted service. Following retirement, he helped out at the Carroll County Friendship Center by delivering Meals on Wheels and various other tasks as needed. He always possessed a deeply patriotic love for his country. He was proud of his family and relished the many large family gatherings for holidays and other occasions. Jim was a devoted sports enthusiast and nature lover. He enjoyed coon hunting and, as a younger man, regularly attended various sports games with his sons. He later appreciated the simple pleasures of spending time playing cards and dominoes with his wife, family, and friends. Jim always had the gift of a quirky sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Norma Jean (Harkless) Elifritz, whom he married June 21, 1956; his five children, Mrs. Jeanie (Paul) McCully of Carrollton, James S. (Ida) Elifritz Jr. of Jamestown, NY, and Mrs. Julie A. (Brian) McIntire, Mrs. Jill A. (Bruce) Cline, and Jeff Elifritz, all of Sherrodsville, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and another expectant granddaughter on the way; his five siblings, Raymond Elifritz of Columbus, IN, Colleen Blymiller of Sherrodsville, Bob Elifritz of Malvern, Ohio, Cynthia Strawder of Bowerston, Ohio, and Loretta Hupp of Crossville, TN, and a large family of nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.