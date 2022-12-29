James V. Swearingen, 67, of Carrollton, passed away at his home Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022.

A son of the late Donald “Doc” and Edith (Riley) Swearingen, he was born Dec. 19, 1954, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

James was a graduate of Springfield High School and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a truck driver for nearly 40 years and retired in 2015. James loved the game of baseball. He played little league as a youth and helped coach his sons’ baseball team in Dellroy. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren in all their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Cynthia Carver; two sons, Jimmy (Kara) Swearingen of Jackson Township and Bryan (Nikki) Swearingen of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Brayden, Joselynn, Korbin, Kaylee, and Jordyn; stepmother, Sara (Newburn) Swearingen of Bloomingdale; brother, Joe (Sloane) Swearingen of Bloomingdale; two sisters, Nancy Maurer of Richmond and Janet Edwards of Tennessee; mother-in-law, Eleanor Carver; brother-in-law, Gregg (Phyllis) Carver; sister-in-law, Diane (Mohan) Kurup; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bev Nicholson; father-in-law, Raymond Carver; and several aunts and uncles.

In accordance with James’ wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.