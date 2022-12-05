James W. Mangun, 94, of Canton, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in The Pines Healthcare Center in Canton.

He was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Pattersonville, to James H. and Iva (Stahler) Mangun.

He retired from Diebold Corp. in Canton where he worked for 43 years. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1946 and is a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He is reunited with his sweetheart, Ann (Eans) Mangun, who died in 2017. They were married for 63 years.

He is also preceded by 3 sisters, Mary Maxwell, Dorothy Boord, and Eleanore Morris, and 5 brothers, Arthur, Clifford, Calvin, Daniel Mangun and Dale Swain.

He is survived by a daughter, LeeAnn (Larry) Laffler of Deltona, FL; son, Allan (Judee) Mangun of Canton; two grandchildren, Alaina (Nathan) Schott and Ashley Mangun, and two great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Isabelle.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church near Augusta with Rev. John Stallings officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery behind the church.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

