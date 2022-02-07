James William Martin, 73, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late James W. and Beatrice Harmon Martin, he was born May 9, 1948 in Batavia, Ohio.

A self-taught crafter and inventor, James was extremely bright and creative, and his hobbies included making props, weapons, and armor inspired by his vast collection of sci-fi and fantasy books as well as crafting unique items from recycled objects and scraps. He had a talent for taking parts from several sources that fit perfectly together for his inventions, building intuitively to create in reality what he saw in his imagination. He enjoyed watching (and re-watching) movies, especially classics like The Maltese Falcon with this son. When he found a book or movie he loved, James would insist that you check it out despite the fact that he just told you the entire story. Both of James’ children feel that he could hold a record for the number of times he watched and read The Lord of the Rings, and it is because of him that they can recite all the poems in those books from memory.

James loved spending time outdoors and described a spiritual connection with nature. An avid camper in his youth and keeper of many thriving houseplants, he shared his love of growing things with his daughter. He also loved animals, and everyone he knew lost their place as #1 favorite after James offered belly rubs and wrestled on the floor with their dog.

James was a good man who loved his family and friends very much, but he also loved mischievous jokes, irreverence in serious situations, and had a very dark sense of humor. His illness gave him plenty of time to contemplate his death, but he still told his family that he didn’t care what they did with him beyond cremation, and he did not wish to have a memorial service. Though they maintained a close bond of friendship, James still made sure to crack dark jokes about his ex-spouse’s grief even as she said goodbye. His family and friends mourn the loss of this legend of a man, but James faced death fearlessly, maintaining until the absolute end his logic and his dark and irreverent wit, furthering the suspicion that he may really have been a badly disguised wizard after all.

James is survived by his son, Geoffrey Martin of Carrollton and Holly Springs, NC; daughter, Lauren Martin (Joe Hickman) of Westover, WV; brother, Scott Martin of Milford, Ohio; and his former wife, Jean Martin, whom he married Oct. 7, 1978.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Per James’ wishes, there will be no memorial services held.

Despite the fact that he occasionally complained about the number of domestic animals and wildlife his daughter brought into his home, James had a soft spot for critters of all kinds. Therefore, donations may be made in his honor to Appalachian Peace Paws Rescue via PayPal.me/apprwv or by calling 330-312-1382.