Jane Anne Guerrero died early Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh, FL, after a long battle with cancer.

Jane was born Sept. 16, 1952 to Charles and Pauline (Dray) Herrington in Carrollton, OH.

She worked as a bank teller and then as a scale house attendant for Waste Management and Lee County. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and was an active member of Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, oldest sister, Sarah Heflick, and father of Laura and Julie, Brian McLean.

She is survived by her husband, Atilano Guerrero; her daughters, Laura (Charles) Phillips, Julie (Jeffrey) McGirt, and Katie (Joshua) Warthen; her grandchildren, Grace and Emery McGirt; her siblings, Carolyn Nihart, Larry Herrington, Shirley Herrington, Charlene Cogdill, Marjorie Wilson John Herrington, Roger Herrington, Twyla Lester, Carl Herrington, and Clark Herrington; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Akin Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle, FL. Service was Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church. Graveside service followed at Fort Denaud Cemetery, Labelle, FL.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers in her memory.