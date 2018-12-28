Jane L. Gyugo, 95, formerly of Carrollton and Minerva, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at The Inn at Whitewood Village in North Canton.

She was born July 5, 1923 in Point Marion, PA to Silvie and Anna (Fleckenstein) Crow.

She was a Teacher’s Aid for the Minerva Local School District and a COAD Foster Grandparent. She graduated from Point Marion High School in 1942. She has been a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton and St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Gyugo, who died in 2002 and a sister, Mary Emma Christopher.

She is survived by a daughter, Anna (Jerry) Guthrie of North Canton; a son, Mike Gyugo of Columbus; 2 grandchildren, Scott Guthrie of Columbus and Beth (Peter) Husted of Green, and 3 great grandchildren, Cambria, Carl “C.J.” and Claire.

Funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 27 at noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Entombment was in Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. Calling hours were one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Green. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.