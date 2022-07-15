Jane Wilkin, 90, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

She was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Bergholz, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Beona Agnes Beadnell.

She was married to the late William “Red” Wilkin Jr.

Jane worked at the Scio Pottery and later at TRW\PCC in Minerva. In her spare time she liked to attend auctions, crochet, and do jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include her three sons, Mark (Kathy) Wilkin of Greenville, MI, Randy (Martha) Wilkin of Mechanicstown, Ohio, and Robin (Glenda) Wilkin of Carrollton, Ohio; one daughter, Jodi (Ron) Mayer of Malvern, Ohio; siblings, Nancy (Harry) Trace and David (Connie) Beadnell; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her six brothers, Forest Beadnell, Joseph Beadnell, Wilmer Beadnell, Mordie Beadnell, Robert Beadnell, and Edward Beadnell; and 3 sisters, Ruth Dunkle, Katherine Robertson and Mary Cahill.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with J.P. Snyder officiating.

Burial will be in the Bergholz cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 320 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.