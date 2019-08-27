Janet A. Swogger, 60, of Minerva, OH, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Aultman Alliance hospital.

She was born Sept. 24, 1958 in Canton, OH, the daughter of the late Oscar and Violet Moyer Lucas.

Janet was a 1977 graduate of Carrollton High School. She was a member of Carrollton V.F.W. post 3301. Survivors are her husband, Herbert J. Swogger, whom she married April 14, 1977; a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Beth Swogger; twin granddaughters, Courtney and Paige Swogger; four brothers, Tom and Ronnie Lucas of Carrollton, Bob Lucas of GA and Matt Lucas of FL; three sisters, Linda Drescher of NC, Cathy Kenney of Waynesburg and Sue Bishop of Canton.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time. Burial will be in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Arrangements made by Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.