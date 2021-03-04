Janet E. Chappell, 92, of Centerville Village of Carroll County in Carrollton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2021 in Centerville Village surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 19, 1928 in Columbia, PA, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Deury and Violet May Ressler Nagle.

Her husband, Harold M. Chappell, Sr., whom she married Oct. 19, 1950, passed away Aug. 25, 2011. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Sidebothm.

Janet graduated from Collingdale High School in Collingdale, PA, and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston, MA. She retired in 1988 as an employee of Wanamaker’s in Wynnewood, PA. Janet loved her family and God and was actively involved in the music programs, especially playing the piano, at the churches that she attended during her lifetime.

She is survived by her three children, Rick (Jacqueline) Chappell Jr. of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Kenneth Dean (Helene) Chappell of Swan Lake, NY, and Mrs. Donna Sue (Kevin) Downing of Wayland, MA; six grandchildren, Kenny (Emily) Chappell of Virginia, Daniel (Jacqui) Chappell of Wyoming, Kayla Chappell of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Craig (Cara) Chappell of Dover, Ohio, Chris (Katie) Chappell of Sherrodsville, and Mrs. Kimberly (David) Brown of Carrollton; and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Jordan and Case Brown, all of Carrollton, and Isabella, Hannah and Lucy Chappell, all of Sherrodsville.

The family would like to thank the medical staff of Crossroads Hospice and the entire staff of the Centerville Village of Carrollton, Ohio, for their wonderful, compassionate care of their mother.

Formal service arrangements will be scheduled at a later date.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville has been entrusted with her cremation arrangements.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.