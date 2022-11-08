Janet E. Morgan, 79, lifelong resident of Minerva, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

She was born July 12, 1943, to the late Dalmer and Charlotte (Hawkins) Smith.

She retired from PCC Airfoils and had previously worked at Baxter Tube, Summitville Tile and TRW. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church.

During her retirement years she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow, play sports, and become loving young adults. No matter how old, she always looked forward to them stopping by Memaw’s for a treat. Some of her best memories were from when she attended the National Tractor Pulls at Bowling Green, Ohio with her husband, children and eventually her grandchildren.

She will be missed by her family and numerous friends at cookouts, block parties and Saturday pool parties.

She is survived by her son, David Morgan Jr. and fiancée, Lynda Jones of Minerva; daughter, Theresa (Tim) Benzel of Augusta; six grandchildren, Hunter and Garrett Morgan, Regan Jones, Bo, and Eli Benzel; brothers, Harold (Jeannette) Smith of Minerva and Joe (Carol) Smith of Volant, PA, along with many extended family members near and far.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Morgan Sr. who she married September 4, 1965; and granddaughter, Addisyn Shaye Benzel.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 11 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.