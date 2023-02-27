Janet Irene (Poulson) Mallarnee, 84, passed away Feb. 24, 2023, at the family farm near Deersville after a 15-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Raymond Dale Mallarnee, and her children, Kim (Rick) Coplin of Granville, Ohio, Karen (John) Klaus of Granville, Ohio, Karolyn (George) Fox of Northville, MI, and Kris (Liberty) Mallarnee of Carrollton, Ohio, as well as 13 grandchildren.

Born to Bernice (Clark) and Harold Poulson, Janet was raised near Tippecanoe, Ohio, and graduated from Uhrichsville High School.

After she and Dale married in 1960, the couple moved to Carrollton, where they raised their family and were dedicated members of the First United Methodist Church.

A graduate of Aultman Hospital School of Nursing, Janet’s career spanned 42 years. Following her first nursing job at Twin City Hospital, she then worked with Dr. Jack Maffett in Carrollton for the next 36 years, becoming an integral part of the practice. She later retired after another 5 years at Mercy Medical Center of Carroll County. Janet possessed a unique skill and passion for caring for others, which extended well beyond her patients.

Actively involved in all things related to her family and community, Janet taught Sunday school, led Girl Scouts, and held various leadership roles with the music and athletic boosters. You could often find her behind the concession stand or ticket window at high school basketball games when she was not cheering from the bleachers. She attended countless athletic events, concerts, school programs, graduations, recitals and theater productions as an excited fan and proud, supportive mother and grandmother.

Janet also enjoyed quilting, sewing (winning countless 4-H ribbons in her youth), baking, gardening and shopping, especially with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved hosting the annual family reunion at the farm and delighted in spending time with her family at their summer beach vacation. She will be missed and remembered with love and appreciation for her dedication to others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dorothy (Arden) Miller, Mary (Harold) Baum, Helen (Harry) Heavilin, Robert Poulson, John Poulson and Carole Hillyer.

She is survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy Poulson and Lois Poulson, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation will be held at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5-7 pm.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Deersville United Methodist Church with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

A graveside service and burial at Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville will immediately follow.

Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663; or Deersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 59, Deersville, Ohio 44693; or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio 44615.