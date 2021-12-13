Janet M. Gordon, 74, of Carrollton, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 10, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family.

A daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Sayre Johnson, she was born April 14, 1947, in Bergholz, Ohio.

Janet was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers around the house. Before her husband, Wilbur passed away, she would spend her weekends following his country band, The Road Runners, around watching him perform.

She is survived by five daughters, Amy (Duane) Tidwell, Debbie (William) Bennett, Tracy (Shane) Whitney, Lori (Thomas) Sedlock, and Jennifer (Jeff) Nign; 8 grandchildren, Timothy A. Ruby II, Shawn Ruby, Tasha (Christopher) Smith, Kyle Whitney, Kayla Bennett, Michael Grogg, Zachary Sedlock, and Matthew Sedlock; five great grandchildren; two sisters, June Williams and Joyce Boron; brother, David Johnson; special cousin, Shirley Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Johnson, Dale Johnson, Raymond Johnson, and Roger Raffle.

Funeral services for Janet will be Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Glenn Shedlock officiating.

Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Janet’s name to Chestnut Ridge Church, 1177 Cinder Road, Bergholz, Ohio 43908.