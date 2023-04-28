Janey Maxine (Davis) Smith, 89, of Kilgore, passed away Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Daughter of the late Raymond B. and Emma K. Kohler Davis, she was born April 17, 1934, in Kilgore at the family home.

Janey was a 1952 graduate of Carrollton High School. She worked for 10 years at the former Surety Rubber. On July 6, 1960, she married James E. Smith.

Janey was a member of the Kilgore United Methodist Church, where she taught vacation bible school in the summers and played piano for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Smith, and son, James R. Smith.

A graveside service for Janey will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Kilgore Cemetery with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice, Carroll Healthcare Center, and Carroll Golden Age Retreat for all their help over the past few months. A special thank you also to all her family and friends.