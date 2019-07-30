Janice Mae Geiger, 89, of Malvern, passed away in hospice care at Carroll Health Care Center Friday, July 26, 2019.

Janice was born in Canton, OH, Oct. 27, 1929 to Charles and Ivy (Sherer) Shearer.

Janice worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was known for her large gardens. No weed was safe around her. She was also an excellent pie baker. Her specialty was pineapple pie, which was her husband’s favorite. She was active in the Malvern United Methodist Church. She was also an election board worker.

Janice is survived by two daughters, Vickie and Nancy Geiger, both of Malvern.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Geiger and two brothers, Jason and Russell Shearer.

Funeral services will be held at the Malvern United Methodist Church, 121 Wood St., Malvern, OH, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of the Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malvern United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Malvern United Methodist Church General Fund, 121 Wood St., Malvern OH 44644.

