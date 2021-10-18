Jason S. Earley, 47, of Alliance, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in the Aultman-Alliance Hospital following an apparent heart attack.

He was born Oct. 11, 1974, in Canton to Dave and Sheila (Kertes) Earley of Carrollton.

He is a construction worker for Hammond Construction. He loved hunting, kayaking, spending time in the outdoors, being around family and friends, and especially his grandma, Dolly.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Rycen and Eli Earley of Carrollton; his girlfriend, Julie Beadnell and her children, Riley, Ella, and Tyler (Damie) and her grandchildren, Brian, Elizabeth, Jordan, and Drake; sister, Nikki (James) Davis of Massillon; maternal grandmother, Dolly Kertes of Carrollton; and 5 nieces and nephews, Kayli, Kadon, Kael, Kohan and Kole.

Jason will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to request that for the safety of everyone, you wear a mask, if possible.