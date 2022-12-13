Jean A. Slemboski, 85, of Canton, and formerly Augusta, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the McKinley Health Care Center in Canton.

She was born April 11, 1937, in Canton to Wray and Alice (Franklin) Shankel.

She was a schoolteacher for Canton and Akron City Schools, a social worker for the Stark County Dept. of Human Services and a tutor. She graduated from East Canton High School in 1955, received her bachelor’s degree from Goshen College in 1959 and her master’s degree from the University of Akron in 1969. She is a member of the Akron Area Poetry Society and the Akron Women’s Support Poetry Group.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Slemboski, who died in 2001; and two brothers, Daniel Shankel and David Shankel.

She is survived by a brother, John (Barbara) Shankel of Carmel, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen, IN 46526.

Those wishing to share their condolences may sign the online register book at gotschallfuneralhome.com.