Jean Ann Beagle Gump, 83, of East Springfield, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at Sienna Woods Skilled Care Center on May 29, 2020.

Jean was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Roy Wayne Beagle and Alma Elizabeth Beagle on Nov. 5, 1936.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.

Jean is survived by her children, Michael (Iris) Gump, Lisa Gump (Joseph) Bruzzese and Kevin (Faith) Gump; seven grandchildren, Douglas (Jennifer) Gump, Anthony (Amanda) Gump, Kyle (Kimmy) Gump, Greg DeMartin, Nicholas DeMartin, Conrad Gump and Bayleigh Gump; seven great grandchildren, with an eighth on the way; sister, Ginny Beagle DeVault and brother, Roy “Butch” Beagle.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Keith “Andy” Gump and brother, Bill Beagle.

Jean and Keith were active participants in the original organization of the East Springfield VFD and fundraisers for that project.

Jean especially enjoyed summer trips with her children and grandchildren to the Beagle family cabin in Canada, that was originally built by her parents and is still in the family. After retirement, Jean and Keith enjoyed winter months in Florida, while still taking the grandchildren to Canada in the summer. When she wasn’t at the cabin, she and Keith enjoyed camping with friends at Sally Buffalo Park. Later in life, she became a resident of Sienna Woods and thoroughly loved her Sienna family. She enjoyed card games, bingo, building puzzles and especially the field trips, which were planned by Sienna.

Jean will be missed by all who knew her.

Services are private and the family kindly requests no flowers.

