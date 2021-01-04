Jean Ledford, 95, passed away Jan. 3, 2021.

In recent years she was a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living in Zanesville, Ohio.

Jean was born Nov. 18, 1925 and spent the majority of her life in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manville, who passed away July 18, 1999.

Surviving are sons, Larry (Marcy) Ledford of Zanesville, Ohio and John (Susan) Ledford of Wooster, Ohio (formerly Carrollton). Also surviving are grandchildren, Kyle Ledford, Allison Ledford (Jonathan), Brian (Tricia) Ledford, and Clayton (Maggie) Ledford. Jean is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Piper, Bryson, and Annemarie.

Jean retired as Head Librarian of the Carroll County Library after many years of service and also served as a Jury Commissioner for Carroll County. She was a past member of Eastern Star of Carrollton and a member of the Carrollton Book Club. Jean was a lifelong member of the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no funeral services will be held at this time.

A celebration of life will be observed at a later date when it is safe to congregate.

The family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Hospital for their care and comfort for Jean as she struggled with complications from Covid-19.

Those wishing to honor Jean’s memory may contribute to either Loaves and Fishes at 320 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, Ohio, or the Fellowship of Christ’s Community at 40 N. 6th Street in Zanesville, Ohio.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton has been entrusted with Jean’s care.