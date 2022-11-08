Jeanine Francoise Moody, 94, of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at the Carroll Healthcare Center due to prolonged health issues.

Jeanine was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Paris, France to the late Germain and Jeanne Marie Louise Eugenia (Moreau) Dulac.

Over a period of time, she worked at Al’s Shopping Center in the meat room, The Free Press Standard, and finally before retiring, she worked at Kishman’s IGA in the meat room. Also, after retiring she volunteered at the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry for several years.

She was raised in the suburbs of Paris in a town called Vitry and spent her summers on her grandparent’s farm in Linard, where her father lived. Along with her husband, John Moody, she enjoyed traveling every other summer to France where they usually spent 6-8 weeks visiting with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Moody, of 71 years, and her sister, Yvette Blanpied of Paris, France.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Moody of New Philadelphia, Paul (Cathy) Moody of Carrollton and Yvette (Paul) Ewing of Dellroy. Also grieving her loss are her grandchildren, Shane (Lori) Moody, Danielle (Travis) Barker, Jeremy Moody, Ashley Moody, Katrina (Shane) Elifritz and Sonya (Robert) Henry, as well as her great-grandchildren, Michael, John, Austin, Matthias, Hannah, Grace, Alaunah, Sophia, Brianna, and Spencer. She is also survived by her sister’s children, Christian Blanpied and Mijo Leroy of France.

She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Dodds Funeral Homes was entrusted with Jeanine’s care and privileged in assisting the family during this tender time.

Prayers, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at doddsfuneralhomes@yahoo.com.

Her services will be held at Wesley Community Chapel, 569 12th St. NW, Carrollton, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

Graveside services will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.