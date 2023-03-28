Jeanne L. Mazur, 77, of Amsterdam, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Jesse J. and Elsie Reed Hood, she was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Jeanne was a member of the Amsterdam Community Church of God.

She is survived by her brother, John Hood; niece, Sarah, both of Florida; and sister, Peggy Sue Adams.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Don Hood.

Jeanne was laid to rest in Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville, Ohio.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with services.