Jeffrey L. Ramold, 60, of Carrollton, died March 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital.

He was born Dec. 7, 1958 in Nebraska City, NE, the son of Gerald and Vera Lee (Fitzekam) Ramold.

Jeff liked fishing, hunting, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ramold; two daughters, Leslie (Kris) Norton and Lisa (Jake) Lusic; six grandchildren, Hailey, Roxanne, Callie, Luke, Jake, and Josh; father, Gerald “Jerry” Ramold; two brothers, Carl and James; and two sisters, Christine and Cindy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Ramold.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Carrollton Baptist Temple, 1211 Lincoln Ave. NW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

His final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton.

