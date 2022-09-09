Jerrett “Jerry” Hayhurst, 73, of Homeworth, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Aultman Alliance Hospital.

He was born Sept. 20, 1948, in Elyria to Harold and Dorothy (Colvin) Hayhurst.

He served two 3-year tours in the U.S. Army. First tour was May 10, 1971, to May 3, 1973 (in Vietnam, Oct. 1970 to May 1972, Graves Registration unit, 57F); Second tour was from August 18, 1975, to August 18, 1978, in Germany, for a total of six years in the U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Navy from January 1981 to January 31, 1995. He retired with 20 years of active-duty service. He is a member of the Malvern American Legion Post #375. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and visiting with his close friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes (Kern) Hayhurst whom he married July 29, 1989; daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) McCoy of Shiloh, IL; son, Patrick Hayhurst of Canton; sister, Patricia Wood of Malvern; and grandson, Ian McCoy.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Rosaligh Teeters and Linda Osborne, and a brother, John Hayhurst.

According to his last wishes, there will be no funeral, memorial, or Celebration of Life.