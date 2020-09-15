Jerry Berl Tarbet, 87, of Malvern, passed away at the Arbors of Minerva on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Jerry was born in Bayard, Ohio on April 18, 1933 to the late Frank “Jersey” and Ruby Pearl (Turvey) Tarbet.

Jerry retired from TRW and PCC Airfoils with 39 years of service. Before and after retiring, he loved to tinker and restore his two Willy’s Jeeps that he drove in several parades. Jerry proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Zellars 777 Destroyer.

For several years of his late life, Jerry suffered with macular degeneration, leukemia, and Parkinson’s. The last couple of months on this earth were saddened and lonely due to the coronavirus because his family could not be with him. Now may he rest in peace with his family and friends in heaven. Til we all meet again, we love him and God bless him.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly (Fincher) Tarbet, whom he married Aug. 22, 1961. He had four children: two sons, James Richard (Sally) of Minerva and Jeffrey Donald Tarbet of Malvern; a daughter, Terre Sue Ouwehand of Carpenteria, CA and a son, Michael Todd Ouwehand of Santa Fe, NM, who were adopted by Bill Ouwehand; one granddaughter, Presley Jamison Tarbet, who was the pride and joy of his life; a brother-in-law, James (Connie) McCort of Malvern; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by five brothers: Donald, Ray, Richard, Rodney, and James.

There will be no services; his wishes were to be cremated.

The family would like to thank Arbors and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

