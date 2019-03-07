Jerry L. Sell, 69, of Dover, OH, died Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia.

He was born May 23, 1949 in Dennison, OH and was the son of Lois Ann Lightell Sell of New Philadelphia, OH and the late Willard Dean Sell. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristy Lee Sell.

Jerry worked various jobs throughout his lifetime, including employment at the Scio Pottery, The Times-Reporter, and many years as a coal miner. He was Christian by faith and enjoyed watching football on television, most particularly the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Samantha L. Mauge of Bowerston, OH; a son, Jerry Lynn Sell of Clearwater, FL; a brother, Doug (Susie) Sell of Carrollton, OH; nine grandchildren and a great-grandson.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the Dellroy United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main St., Dellroy, OH with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment of his ashes will take place at a later date at Longview Cemetery in Bowerston. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.