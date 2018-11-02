Jerry R. Hendershott Jr., 32, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

He was born Oct. 12, 1986 in Steubenville, Ohio.

Jerry is survived by his parents, Jerry Sr. and Melissa Hendershott; brother and sister-in-law, Josh and Danielle; nephew, Nolan; his children, Alyssa, Khloie, Aliah, Carter and Brantley; and several aunts and uncles.

He will be greatly missed by his family.

There will be no formal public services. A private family service will be held at a later date. Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.