Jim C. McKarns, 76, of Salineville, passed away at his residence Saturday, March 2, 2019.

He was born Dec. 26, 1942 to the late John Clifford and Mildred Irene (Skinner) McKarns.

He worked at Summitville Tile for over 50 years . He delivered clay to the plant and also worked in other departments. His favorite job was farming. Jim was a member of the Salineville Church of Christ. He was a volunteer Fireman for Salineville. His passion was riding his motorcycle. He married his wife Judy Ann (Wright) in 1967 and she died in 1996.

Jim is survived by a son Jamie (Shawna) McKarns of Salineville; sisters, Jane (Gary) Mardis of

Mechanicstown and Pat Kelly of Kensington; step-mother, Phyllis Ann McKarns of Salineville; two step-brothers, Thomas (Lorraine) Norris of Hanoverton and Jerry (Debbie) Norris of Minerva; two step-sisters, Noreen (Gary) Peterson of Beloit, OH and Tracey (Earl) Pierson of Minerva.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy, and a sister, Donna Harsh.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Maple-Cotton Funeral Home from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Tom Allmon officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Salineville.