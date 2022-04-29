Jim E. Strawder, 68, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

He was born June 6, 1953, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Fred and Eileen (Nape) Strawder.

Jim worked at Good Year and at Ohio Poly for 30 years. He also transported the Amish for the past ten years in Carrollton.

Jim married Katherine Louise (Lucas) Strawder on Sept. 16, 1978, and she passed away Aug. 30, 2017.

Jim was active in bowling and playing golf, coached youth baseball, and enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include his son, Jason (Marlana) Strawder; two sisters, Sandra K. Pugh and Gloria Kramer, and many loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Strawder; niece, Evelyn Pugh and nephew, Michael Pugh.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with the service to start at 1 p.m. with Mark Statler officiating.