A funeral service for Jo Anne Moreland, of Newark, will be held Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Brian Humphreys officiating.

Jo Anne was born in Carrollton, Ohio on July 3, 1932 to the late Mervin Theodore and Lortta Ruth (Kohler) McLaughlin and passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at her residence.

She was a graduate of Carrollton High School and Elkhart University in Elkhart, IN. She then traveled to the Cleveland area where she worked in the medical field and became a steadfast fan of the Cleveland Indians, a love she passed down to her family. She married her late husband, Larry Lee “Pete” Moreland, July 25, 1953. Due to his military service, they began their travels together including New York State, Oklahoma, Maryland and finally settling in Ohio in Licking County. While being a wife and mother, Jo Anne also worked at several local doctors’ offices. She even spent time working at the local Miller Ranch. Jo Anne’s service to others never ended as she finally retired to take care of her mother.

Jo Anne was a longtime member of the Heart of Ohio Quilting Guild, the American Legion Auxiliary and was a 50-year member of Second Presbyterian Church where she played handbells. She was active in the Licking County Players and had an appreciation for the arts. She also enjoyed volunteering at Licking Valley Schools in the cafeteria and at the sporting events.

Jo Anne was a generous person. She had a giving sense of love and enjoyed offering other people gifts.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon “Kitty” Montano-Parrill of Wilson, NC, Kelly Clemings of Lakewood, and Rebecca “Becky” (Dale) Kirk of Newark; four grandchildren, Jocelynn (John David) Clemings, Caitlin (Bobby) Morelock, Ethan Parrill and Anna Jane Parrill; five great-grandchildren, Finn Moreland David, Sullivan David, Josephine Morelock, Lillian Durborow and Ophelia Durborow; five step-great-grandchildren, Tyler and Caleb Raab and Madison, Makenzie and Jace Kirk; her sister-in-law, Nancy Noble McLaughlin and former son-in-law, Michael Parrill.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald K. McLaughlin.

Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jo Anne’s name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 or your local Humane Society.

Taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will require social distancing and wearing a mask during the visitation and service. We thank you for your cooperation.