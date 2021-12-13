Joan G. “Bunky” (Zimnox) Tindor, 85, of Carrollton, Ohio, formerly of Toronto, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

Joan was born June 11, 1936, in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Karanen) Zimnox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael B. Tindor, Sr. in 1987.

She leaves behind her four children, multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter whom she loved to pieces. She is survived by son, John (Hope) Tindor; grandson, Josiah (Aleen) Tindor; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Samuel and Abigail; grandson, Micah (Hannah) Tindor; grandson, Jonathan (Julie) Tindor; granddaughter, Kara (Brent) Beachy; great-grandchildren, Amara, Henry and Lilah; daughter, Michelle Tucker; granddaughter, Sarah Tucker; great-granddaughter, Kalie Toy; great-great granddaughter, Tazonna Monford; daughter, Marianne Tindor; granddaughter, Rebecca (Marc) Hauck; great-granddaughters, Raegan and Reese; granddaughter, Rachel Carnahan; great-grandson, Luke Pareso; granddaughter, Leah (Austin) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Levi and Winnie; and son, Michael, who lived with her for the past 13 years.

Joan loved the Lord with all of her heart. She spread his word everywhere she went. She was a faithful member of the Wesley Community Chapel in Carrollton where she was very active. She loved her church family as if they were her very own.

She was everyone’s “Nana”. Never judging anyone and always willing to help others in need. She was an angel here on earth who was finally called home. While her family misses her more than words can express, they find comfort knowing she gets to be with her Heavenly Father and reunite with her husband.

Private entombment was held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville.

Joan’s arrangements were in the care of J.E. Foster Funeral Home in Toronto. www.jefosterfh.com