Joan Hilliard, 86, of Carrollton, died at her son’s home in Coshocton, OH, Sept. 9, 2019.

She was born in Holyoke, MA and was a daughter of the late William and Henrietta (Gaynon) Laverty and was educated in the Holyoke Schools.

Joan was employed by Totsys Manufacturing. She also was a nurses aid at the Carroll Healthcare Center and a waitress.

She is survived by her son, Wayne S. Hilliard; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a twin brother, John Laverty from Arizona; and a sister, Doris Matysiewicz of Chicopee, MA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hilliard, in 1995; a brother, Roger Laverty, on June 28, 2008; and a sister, Shirley Holland, on July 9, 2008.

The family will be holding a private service with the cremation being handled by Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.