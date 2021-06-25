Joan Schmidt, 94, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 19,1926, in Malvern, to Charles and Mable (Stackhouse) Harsh.

She was a housewife and had worked for Central Trust Bank. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1944.

She is survived by two sons, Doug (Kathi) Schmidt of Malvern, and David (Patti) Schmidt of North Canton; 5 grandchildren, April (Phil) Buckhannon, Neil (Shannon) Schmidt, Dustin, Katie, and Matthew Schmidt; 4 great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Collin Buckhannon, and Savannah and Sophia Schmidt.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bruce Schmidt; two sons, Dennis, and Wesley (infant) Schmidt; two sisters, Jean Cottrell, and Betty (infant) Harsh; and a brother, Charles Harsh.

A private family service will be held with Rev. Dale Boston officiating and burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Alliance Hospice.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.