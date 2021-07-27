Joann Elliott, 89, of El Dorado, passed away July 26, 2021, at the Medical Center of South Arkansas. Born Oct. 2, 1931, in Carrollton, Ohio, the daughter of Nettie J. and John J. Matechek, Joann graduated with a BS in Retail Merchandising from The Ohio State University College of Commerce in 1953. She was married to William (Bill) L. Elliott for 60 years, and the couple first lived in Holden, MA, and then El Dorado, AR. She was a proud homemaker, generous mother and friend, enthusiastic Ohio State Buckeye fan, and dedicated participant in aquacise classes at HealthWorks in El Dorado.

Joann was preceded by her husband, William Elliott.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Lawrence of Fort Myers, FL; her two daughters, Cynthia Jurgensen (John) of Columbia, SC, and Diane Vogel of Chicago, IL; and one granddaughter, Amber (Forrest) Bibeau of Seattle, WA.

A virtual remembrance is scheduled for August 7.

Memorials can be made to SHARE Foundation – HealthWorks Fitness and The Ohio State Fund.