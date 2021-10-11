Joanne J. Keyser, 79, of Carrollton, passed away October 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 14, 1942, in Charleston, WV, to the late Harold and May (Carney) Babe.

During her life Joanne was a member of the Suburban Church of Christ and the Carroll County Veterans Club. She loved planting flowers and doing puzzles of all kinds. She enjoyed baking and making candy, as she was known for her delicious whoopie pies and peanut brittle. Her family fondly remembers her laughter and her great sense of humor that she shared with everyone around her. Above all, she held a great love for all her family, and especially her grandchildren.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 58 years, Charles “Chuck” Keyser; four sons, Jeff (Kim) Keyser, Mike (Dana) Keyser, Kevin (Kristen) Keyser, and Chris (Megan) Keyser; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Bob Main officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Joanne’s memory to Mercy Hospital Home Health and Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., Canton, Ohio 44718.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.