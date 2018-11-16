Joanne Lautzenheiser, 85, of Minerva, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in St. Luke Lutheran Community in Minerva.

She was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Canton to David and Elizabeth (Dryburgh) Robinson.

She graduated East Canton in 1951, received her LPN from Timken Mercy School of Nursing and RN from Walsh College. She retired from Timken Mercy Medical Center and was a member of the Fellowship of the Beloved in Hanoverton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Lautzenheiser, who died in 2008; a brother, David Robison; and an infant sister, Alice Robinson.

She is survived by 2 sons, Richard (Phyllis) Lautzenheiser of Hanoverton, Robert (Kelly) Lautzenheiser of Minerva; 3 sisters, Mary Louise Saddler of N. Canton, Margaret McCoy of Canton, Harriet (Ralph) Clemons of FL; a brother, Thomas (Vickie) Robinson of Minerva; 3 grandchildren, Jessica (Tom) Muck of E. Rochester, Brandon (Sarah) Lautzenheiser of Kansas City, MO, Ashley (Ryan) Beadnell of Salineville; 7 great grandchildren, Temperance Muck, Ariel Muck, Judah, Peter, Eviana and Levi Lautzenheiser and Jace Beadnell.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Lautzenheiser officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Donations may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Community in Minerva.