Joanne Murray Coad, 89, of Carrollton, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her home.

Born May 25, 1930 in Canton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Dr. John and Dorothy Scott Murray.

She was a member of Phi Beta Phi sorority, Algonquin Spinners and Weavers Guild, Carrollton Garden Club, Carrollton Believers Fellowship, Carroll County Historical Society, and a board member at the Ashton House Museum.

Joanne is survived by a son, Fred, of Ouitman, GA; a daughter, Catherine Herrington of Carrollton; a daughter-in-law, Edith Coad; 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Coad, in 1999 and son, Ted, in 2017.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Frank Leghart officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday evening, Oct. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.