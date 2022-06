Joanne Stanchina Dent died May 10, 2022, in Allen, Texas.

Joanne was born Feb. 4, 1933, to Eugene and Louise Stanchina. She lived in Amsterdam, Ohio, until 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dent Sr.; daughter, Linda Christie; brother, Jim Stanchina; and sister, Dolores Tulodzieski.

Joanne leaves behind her son, Joseph (Janis) Christie; grandsons, Cameron and Nathan Christie, who she adored; best friend, Flora (Dody) Cress, Doug Cress, Tina & John (Amanda) Stanchina, and Paul Dent Jr.

Joanne is missed by all who loved her.