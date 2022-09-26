Jodine M. Phillips, 59, of Alliance, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

She was born Jan. 21, 1963, in Alliance to the late Robert and Ella Jane (Newcomer) Phillips. She currently works for HP Products in Louisville and had worked for DLH Industries in East Canton for 25 years and was a nurse’s aide at Doctor’s Hospital. She is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minerva and graduated from Minerva High School and R.G. Drage Career Center in 1981.

She is survived by a daughter, Chandlor Phillips (Dominic Drews) of Minerva; son, Taylor (Chelsey) Phillips of Minerva; two sisters, Tammie Phillips of N. Canton, and Kelli (Mike) Hoover of Minerva; brother, John (Shannon) Phillips of Alliance; several nieces and nephews; a great-nephew and great-niece; her best friend, Debbie Roudebush, and her loving dog, Bentley.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry or Boy Scout Troop 155 in Malvern.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.