Joel Alec May of Sherrodsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, due to a motorcycle/deer accident two days prior.

He was born Feb. 3, 1960, in Canton, Ohio, to James and Bernice May.

He attended Louisville High School. Joel spent his entire life a hardworking, self-employed contractor. Joel lived his life freely; he loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. Joel was a very talented craftsman, always busy with projects and very innovative.

He will be unbelievably missed by his loving daughter, Sara (Christopher) Reed; son, Jesse (Rachel) May; parents, James and Bernice May; brothers, Jeff, Jamie, Jerry, and Jack May. Joel will be missed the most by his three granddaughters, Ryilee, Lily, & Gracie Reed. His granddaughters brought him so much joy and purpose to life over the last 9 years. They adored him and thought the world of him. Their best memories include camping, fishing, and boating with their Papa May.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 28, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 306 W. Main St., Louisville, OH 44641.

Condolences and special memories of Joel can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.