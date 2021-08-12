Joel Alec May

By
Free Press Standard
-
0
647

Joel Alec May of Sherrodsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, due to a motorcycle/deer accident two days prior.

He was born Feb. 3, 1960, in Canton, Ohio, to James and Bernice May.

He attended Louisville High School. Joel spent his entire life a hardworking, self-employed contractor. Joel lived his life freely; he loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. Joel was a very talented craftsman, always busy with projects and very innovative. 

He will be unbelievably missed by his loving daughter, Sara (Christopher) Reed; son, Jesse (Rachel) May; parents, James and Bernice May; brothers, Jeff, Jamie, Jerry, and Jack May. Joel will be missed the most by his three granddaughters, Ryilee, Lily, & Gracie Reed. His granddaughters brought him so much joy and purpose to life over the last 9 years. They adored him and thought the world of him. Their best memories include camping, fishing, and boating with their Papa May.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 28, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 306 W. Main St., Louisville, OH 44641.

Condolences and special memories of Joel can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR