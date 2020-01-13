John A. Abrahims, 58, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Born June 12, 1961, he was the son of the late William D. and Donna Abrahims.

John graduated from Carrollton High School in 1979 before enlisting and serving in the United States Marine Corps for four years and the Marine Reserves for two years. After being honorably discharged, he spent the rest of his life working alongside his family at Betty Kaye Bakery in Carrollton. John was a proud father, devoted grandfather, avid sports fan, and friend to all.

John is survived by his son and grandaughter, Tyler and Kalli Abrahims, and their mother/grandmother, Paula Zippay, all of Carrollton; one brother, William (Doreen) Abrahims; two nieces, Jamie (Tim) Burkhart and Natalie (Dallas) Martin; and five great-nephews and great-nieces, Trevor Burkhart, Abbygail Burkhart, Jocelynn Burkhart, Hazel Martin, and Cyrus Martin.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at Carroll Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.