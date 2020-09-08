John A. Mills, 88, of Minerva, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 16, 1931 in Pattersonville to Frank and Mary (McConnell) Mills.

He retired from the U.S. Post Office where he had worked for 25 years as a supervisor at the Carrollton Post Office and in the Mechanicstown Post Office. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1949 and is a U.S. Army Veteran. He loved to go dancing and play cards.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy (Miller) Mills, whom he married March 20, 1955; 2 sons, Eric (Sherry) Mills of Reno, NV, and Steven Mills (Kim Keister) of Salineville; 2 sisters, Ruth VanMeter of Minerva, and Phyllis (Paul) Knobel of New Franklin; 2 brothers, Richard Mills of Wooster, and Ross Mills of Pattersonville; 3 grandchildren, Kelli (Mitch) Mayle of Minerva, Lacy Mills of Minerva, and Liam Mills of Minerva; and 3 great grandchildren, Lucy, Milana and Sawyer.

He is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Carrie Wilson and June Gascon and a brother, Charles Mills.

According to his wishes, there will be no formal services. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at wwwgotschallfuneralhome.com.