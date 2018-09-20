John A. Molnar (aka the Ol’ Man), of Colliers, WV, passed away Sept. 20, 2018.

John is survived by his ridiculously patient wife,, JoAnn Molnar, of Wintersville, OH. His quick wit and love of the outdoors lives on through his two children, Albert John (Dawn) Molnar of Carrollton, OH & Amie Jo Becker of Seven Hills, OH, along with five grandchildren: Stacy (JJ) Nitz, Ashley (Shawn) Sheridan, Cari Molnar, Alex Becker and McKenna Becker (proving you can’t beat out of the a*s what’s born in the blood.) He is also survived by his sister Marsha (Doran) Daugherty, brother Jim (Linda) Molnar, and three great-grandchildren.

John’s legendary escapades and verbal sparring carries on through his special brother Rich

Wisher, “adopted son” Todd Clark of Follansbee, WV, his extended family (The Crew) and the guys at Cedar Lodge – all of whom share his sense of humor and love of verbal sparring.

The world was forever changed on August 30, 1942 when John was born to the late Albert & Isabel (Fryer) Molnar. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene and Rebecca, his brother Dennis (Larry) Molnar and brother-in-law, William “Shaf” Shaffer.

John retired from teaching after 33 years at Fairfield County, Carrollton Exempted Schools,

Mingo and Indian Creek Schools. His love for teaching made his 33 years valuable but his

teaching, adventures, and education lasted throughout his retirement.

He used every excuse he could find to be outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, camping, backpacking, ATV riding, and “stopping to smell the roses”. His love of the outdoors led him to start “Molnar’s Mountaineers” where he taught hundreds of teens the importance of respecting/enjoying nature. He pushed them to live outside their comfort zones, gave them experiences they’ll never forget and fostered friendships that will last a lifetime. Of all the experiences shared, the most important lesson was that he did it “his way”, and so should everyone else.

His favorite activities were shooting the bull with “The Crew” and teasing his grandchildren. The Ol’ Man could paint a picture with his words the way a maestro conducts a concert. His

kids/grandkids were raised knowing the importance of being true to yourself, and that life

without laughter is no life.

In lieu of sending flowers or worldly trinkets, John requested for those who want to send their love, simply buy a 6-pack or bottle of gin and take a hike in the woods, tell a few stories, enjoy EVERY moment, and for Chr*st’s sake….. laugh! Arrangements by Reasner Funeral Home 1515 Charles St., Wellsburg, WV. Online condolences can be made to ReasnerofWellsburg.com.