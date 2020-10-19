God saw that John A. Pothorski was getting weary, and he did what he thought best, he wrapped his arms around him, and took him home to rest, on Oct. 18, 2020. John was 78 years old and under the loving care of Continuing Healthcare in Milan.

He was born March 7, 1942 in Jewett, Ohio to the late George and Pearle (Wright) Pothorski.

He had lived in Kilgore, Ohio and Carrollton, Ohio and in 1973 settled in Norwalk, Ohio where he and his wife raised their family. John graduated from Carrollton High School and attended Mount Union College, where he studied history. John was a stellar athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball, holding many records, and signed with the Detroit Tigers for half of a season.

John worked for a local farmer out of school and sold farming equipment for Ed Long Farming Equipment near his hometown. In 1973 he held a position as Deputy Sheriff and Chief Deputy in Carroll County for 8 years before taking a job in Milan, Ohio with Growers Chemical where he was promoted to plant manager, working until 1985. He later accepted a position with Monroeville Local Schools where he was a custodian and head of maintenance, buildings, and grounds until his retirement in 2005.

John was a member of Norwalk First United Methodist Church. His infectious smile, uplifting spirit, amazing sense of humor and positive outlook helped him earn many friends. He invested in people, made everyone around him feel safe, and always had an interesting story to share.

John enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Lake Erie, and whale watching with his wife in Cape Cod, Maine, listening to music, gardening, being outdoors, going out to eat, history, farming, sports and watching his granddaughter’s activities. John and his son had rebuilt two cars, he was an all-around jack of all trades.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart/loving wife of 56 years, Betty Pothorski of Norwalk; children, Jennifer D. (Randy) Pelham of Norwalk and John D. “J.D.” Pothorski of Norwalk; granddaughters, Kayla N. (Jeff) Burkett of Norwalk and Courtney L. Pelham of Canton, Ohio. He is also survived by siblings, Barbara Hartman of Stow, Ohio, Ron (Beverly) Pothorski and Patti Pothorski, both of Carrollton, Ohio and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Pothorski in 2020.

Friends may call Friday, Oct. 23 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. service at Norwalk First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 with Rev. Dr. Brian Oglesbee officiating the service.

Out of respect for all in attendance, guests are reminded to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines.

Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Norwalk First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.