John Allen Cinami, loving father to his children Robert, Jennifer & Staci, also loving husband to his wife, Texey, passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening July 10, 2021, due to complications with his heart.

Artist, drummer & master jeweler, “Al” was a jack of all trades. Stubborn, funny & talented, this complicated man will be woefully missed by all who knew him.

May heaven’s light guide him into the great unknown.