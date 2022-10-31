John D. Dewell, Sr., of Perrysville, formerly of Dewell Rd., Scio, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Baggs, Montana.

He was a son of the late Jacob Dewell, Sr. and Charlotte Williams Dewell.

He arrived on this earth on April 19, 1935, on his grandfather W.E. Dewell’s farm near Hibbets, Harrison Twp., Carroll Co., Ohio.

He and his little brother, Jacob Duane Dewell, Jr. enjoyed life on the family farm, growing up hunting, fishing, trapping, and learning farm chores. John graduated from Carrollton High School May 30, 1953, and on June 6, 1953, he married the only love of his life, Peggy Ann Croxton. They lived at the Croxton farm for several years and had their own trucking business, hauling canned milk to Spahn’s Dairy in Steubenville for several years. They bought their first dairy farm near Scio, Ohio in 1958, milking cows for many years. They bought their second farm in 1967, continuing to milk cows and now also raising beef cows on their 307 acres. Later on, they started farming organically using work horses, Duke and Babe. It was great fun taking the team of horses to the Scio Livestock Auction on Fridays. They enjoyed farming immensely! They had two children, John Dewell, Jr. of Cody, WY, and Terri Lynne Dewell of Carrollton. His loving wife, Peggy Ann died Aug. 1, 2014, from Alzheimer’s disease. After her passing John enjoyed antique tractors and trucks, a 1923 Model T, a Russell steam engine, a wooden Russell thrashing machine, and several Doodle Bug’s Model AS. He enjoyed taking them to a lot of shows and to the Scio Fall Festival Parade.

John was a member of the Harrison County Farm Bureau, the Republican Party, Stumptown Steam Thrashers, the Northeast Chapter of the American Historical Truck Society, the Carroll County Antique Tractor Club, the Doughty Valley Steam Days at Charm, the Tuscarawas Valley Power Show at Dover, and the Buckeye State Sherriff’s Association. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of the Ohio Gun Collectors, and a life member of the Carroll County Historical Society. He was a former member of the Mt Hope Grange. John was also a member of the Shepherds Chapel TV Church in Gravits, AR. He had also been a North Twp. trustee for 2 terms.

In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his cousin, Wm. G. Dewell of Little Rock, AR.

He is survived by his children, John and Terri; his brother, Jacob Duane Dewell, Jr., and wife Susan of Golden, CO, and several nieces and nephews. Also, many adopted children, including Jerod and Toni Snair of Perrysville, with whom he resided, Eric and Teresa Harrison of Scio, Carl and Cindy Scott of Memphis, TN, Karissa Bardall of Freeport, the Killers, and many, many wonderful friends he made over the years.

In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no services.

Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his wishes to be cremated and buried beside his loving wife on the farm they both loved.

“People, I have had a good ride, with my Lord and Savior and my wife by my side. And as God as our guide, we will still be together on the right side, side by side. Amen and Hallelujah!” – John