John E. Shotwell, 76

John Ellis Shotwell, 76, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Minerva Health Care Center.

He was born Feb. 5, 1944 in Carrollton, Ohio, to Chalmers Wilson and Edna Pauline (Schaeffer) Shotwell.

He worked for Center Township from April 10, 1962, until his retirement. He was a member of the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department. He was a farmer and was a Carroll County Mounted Patrol Deputy. He belonged to the N.R.A. After his retirement, he enjoyed transporting the Amish in the community.

He married Linda Arnell (Dray) Shotwell on Aug. 3, 1987 and she passed away Jan. 14, 2019. John loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John is survived by his son Dean (Joan) Shotwell of Minerva, Ohio; a daughter, Glenda Quick of Clearmont, FL; a brother, George (Bobbi) Shotwell; a sister, Edna Mae Davis; two grandchildren, David (Jill) Noble of Clearmont, FL, and Bobi Jo (James) Copper of MS; three great-grandchildren, Taryn Noble, Aiden Michael and Aubree Burcham; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roy and Dick.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with calling hours from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.