John Earl Moody, 93, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at Aultman Hospital, following a brief illness.

John was born Feb. 20, 1928, to the late John and Ella (Sams) Moody and was a postal carrier at the Carrollton Post Office retiring after 33 years in 1989. During his retirement he began working at the Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Carrollton and was working there until he passed away. He also was elected to the City Council in 1995 and served two terms as a councilman.

His love for walking and spending time with family and friends and love for his sweets were only surpassed by his love for his wife, Jeanine Moody, of 70 years.

In addition to Jeanine, John is survived by his children, Patrick Moody of New Philadelphia, Paul (Cathy) Moody, and Yvette (Paul) Ewing, who live locally, and cherished time spent with their dad. Also grieving his loss are grandchildren, Shane (Lori) Moody, Danielle (Travis) Barker, Jeremy Moody, Ashley Moody, Katrina (Shane) Elifritz and Sonya (Robert) Henry as well as great-grandchildren, Matthias, Hannah, Grace, Alaunah, Brianna and Spencer.

He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

Dodds Funeral Homes was entrusted with John’s care and privileged in assisting the family during this tender time.

Prayers, fond memories, and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: doddsfuneralhomes@yahoo.com.

His services will be held at the Wesley Community Chapel, 569 12th St. NW, Carrollton, Ohio, on Friday, February 18.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and the funeral service will be from 1-2 p.m.

Graveside services will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.