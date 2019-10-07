John H. Eick, 91, of New Harrisburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3 at Carroll Healthcare Center.

He was born in 1928 to the late Clarence and Martha (Lotz) Eick.

John graduated from Carrollton High School and then served in the United States Air Force and attended The Ohio State University, majoring in geology. He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. He was well known for his woodworking craftsmanship and antique refinishing. He retired from Babcock Wilcox in Canton, OH after more than 30 years. He was a member of the Mounted Patrol in Carroll County and served as a police officer in Waynesburg, OH.

John is survived by Ruth, his wife of 66 years; a daughter, Barbara Ware; grandchildren, Julia (Matthew) Claffey, Elise Ware and Ian (Kaitlin) Ware; and a great granddaughter, Lyla Claffey.

He was the oldest of five and is survived by two sisters, Dorothy (Joe) Carter and Cathy Scott, both of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard (Norma) Eick and James (Joy) Eick.

Services will be held at the Dodds Funeral Home Tuesday, Oct. 8 at noon with visitation from 11 a.m. – noon. Interment will follow at New Harrisburg Cemetery.