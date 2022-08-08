John H. McLoney, 97, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Centreville Village in Carrollton.

He was born April 18, 1925, in Mechanicstown to Harry and Hazel (Johnson) McLoney.

He was the owner of McLoney Construction and was a farmer. He was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church, Carrollton, and former member of Corinth Presbyterian Church, Mechanicstown. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving as a staff sergeant in the Pacific Theater WW II. He was a life member of Carrollton American Legion Post #428, a life member of Carrollton VFW Post #3301, and a life member of the Carrollton Vet’s Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann McLoney; two brothers, Dr. Earl and Dale McLoney. He is survived by a daughter, Joyce (John) Billotte of Apex, NC; son, Roger (Sandra) McLoney of Canal Winchester; 4 grandchildren, Julia (Andrew) Cowden, JoEllen Billotte, Eric (Amber) McLoney, and Nathan (Neela) McLoney; and 4 great grandchildren, Will and Eve McLoney and Shelby and Oliver Cowden.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Mike Doak officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Minerva.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to American Legion Post 428, P.O. Box 2, Carrollton, OH 44615 and specified for Americanism & Government Test Scholarships.