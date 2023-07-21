John I. Morgan

John Irvin Morgan, 85, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was born at home April 2, 1938, to the late John T. and Ethel R. Morgan.

He married the love of his life, Irene E. Foster in 1960 and they had 63 years of bliss together and raising their family.

John took pride in his work as a diesel mechanic and doing maintenance in the oil and gas wells for Belden and Blake. He also worked at Camp Aldersgate for eight years. In his spare time he could be found outdoors hunting coons and deer. He also loved to fish.

Survivors include his wife, Irene; two sons, Rick (Dianne Holt) of Carrollton, and Thomas (Sharon) Morgan of Randolph; six grandchildren, Danny, Kelley, Tommy, Stephen, Richard Jr. and Brittnay; 16 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and sister, Patty Moyer of Minerva, and David Morgan of Dalton, GA.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Dan, and many loving family members.

Calling hours will be Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Carrollton Assembly of God, 400 Steubenville Rd., Carrollton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The service will be at 1 p.m. with Kerry W. Green officiating.

Burial will be in the Perrysville Cemetery.

