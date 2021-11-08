John “Jack” Haley, 78, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ocala Regional Hospital.

He was born Nov. 9, 1942, to Ward and Emarene Haley of East Township, Carroll County.

A graduate of Carrollton High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from ABB as a salesman traveling overseas and across the U.S. Before working for ABB, Jack was employed by Farmers National Bank of Salem, Rubbermaid, Engine Annex. He was a past director of the NTPA. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.

Jack is survived by his brother, Dale and his wife, Ann, of Kensington, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father, Ward, and mother, Emarene, and a brother, Dave.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethesda Cemetery in Millport, Ohio.